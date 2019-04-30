MAUMEE, Ohio — If you've driven down Monroe near the Franklin Park Mall recently, chances are Tom Dunn isn't a stranger to you.

His name, story and picture are posted on a billboard as a way to get attention and hopefully find his match for a kidney transplant.

It all began 19 years ago.

"I was having flu-like symptoms one day and I went about two weeks or so feeling this way," Dunn said.

He went to the doctor and was shocked with the news he got later that night.

"Got a call later that evening and he just came out and told me hey, both your kidneys are shot," Dunn said.

He's already been through one kidney transplant. That one was donated by his brother. Now that kidney has failed too, and it's harder for him to find a second kidney because of the antibodies that his body has built up.

"I do peritoneal dialysis at home every night, 10 hours a night I'm hooked up to a machine. I get up in the morning and another bag is put in me that carries me throughout the day," Dunn said.

His fiance and advocate Jenny Hansen likens Tom's search for a kidney to "finding a needle in a haystack," so they've had to get creative.

"I'm always looking for different ideas, just finding the time to do it. I'd love to get business cards made. They say make little business cards and leave them wherever you go," Hansen said.

Dunn is far from alone. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, more than half of the transplants done between 1988 and 2018 were kidney transplants, so many others are in Tom's same position.

"You get frustrated at times and then sometimes you're hopeful because you get that phone call or you get that Facebook message," Hansen said.

Dunn said having an advocate like Hansen and the support of their kids is what keeps him motivated to keep doing treatments.

"It really is what makes me push on and stay strong," Dunn said.

Besides getting the word out about needing a kidney, Dunn has also become an advocate for regularly getting physicals and checking your blood pressure. These are ways to detect potential kidney issues sooner and help get them treated properly.