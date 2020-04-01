HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff's Office are trying to identify and find a man who they said was the last known person seen with a teenager from Flowery Branch, who has been missing since Christmas night.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators were able to obtain surveillance photos that showed 15-year-old Jordan Faith Strickland with the unknown man and a car at a Circle K convenience store near the intersection of Georgia Highways 124 and 211, just off of Interstate 85.

The surveillance images are from Dec. 26, 2019 at about 6:45 a.m.

Investigators said they want to speak with the man and are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Jordan was last seen at her home in the Mulberry Preserve/Elizabeth Lane area at about 11 p.m. on Christmas night.

She's described by authorities as 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. They do not have a full description of her clothing but said she may be wearing rainbow-colored Vans shoes.

When she was initially reported missing, investigators said they believed she may be in an "emotionally imbalanced state."

Anyone with information about the man seen in the surveillance images, the car or Jordan is asked to call Hall County Sheriff's Investigators at 470-623-0299.

