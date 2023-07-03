Man dies after falling into 30-foot hole on Norfolk Southern property in central Ohio

The Harrison Township Fire Department says the man fell into a hole on a property owned by Norfolk Southern in Pickaway County before 1:30 p.m.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A man died after falling into a 30-foot manhole in Pickaway County on Monday.

The Harrison Township Fire Department says the man was working in a manhole on Thoroughbred Drive around 12:30 p.m. As the man was getting out of the hole and got to the top, he fell back in.

Fire crews worked for nearly 30 minutes to get him out of the hole and he was pulled out at 2:13 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.