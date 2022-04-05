Mackinac Island ferry with 144 passengers loses steering

The Star Line ferry, the Huron, lost its steering around 6 p.m. and couldn't deploy its anchor. The vessel drifted slowly towards St. Ignace, officials say.

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — A Mackinac Island ferry with 144 passengers and four crewmembers aboard lost steering while in the Straits of Mackinac, the USCG Great Lakes said.

The Star Line ferry, the Huron, lost its steering around 6 p.m. Tuesday night and couldn't deploy its anchor. The vessel drifted slowly towards St. Ignace, USCG officials say.

The Coast Guard and the Senator, another commercial vessel in Mackinac, responded to assist.

All 144 passengers were safely transported to St. Ignace, while four crewmembers stayed onboard, waiting for towing arrangements.

“Tonight’s incident can serve as a reminder that life on the Great Lakes is far from predictable,” said Lt. Tyler Carslgaard of Sector Sault Ste. Marie.

“Fortunately good cooperation and simple precautions like making sure everyone on board was wearing a life jacket helped everyone get home safely.”

