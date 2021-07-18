Mackinac Bridge reopens after bomb threat

According to the Mackinac Bridge Twitter page, police found nothing in the area after an extensive search.

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — UPDATE 5:13 P.M.: The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after a bomb scare Sunday afternoon. The bridge was closed for several hours while law enforcement searched the area.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Twitter page, police found nothing after an extensive search.

All clear on the #MackinacBridge. Please drive with care. Have a safe and pleasant trip! — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) July 18, 2021

Law enforcement notified the MBA of a bomb threat on the bridge; MBA closed the bridge at 2:15 p.m. After an extensive search, nothing has been found. They are completing one more sweep and hope to re-open the bridge soon. MSP and Mackinaw City police are investigating. — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) July 18, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Mackinac Bridge is currently closed to traffic due to an active threat, according to the Michigan State Police.

The bridge closed around 2:15 p.m. and the Mackinac Bridge Authority is asking people to stay clear of the area at this time.

Mackinac Bridge is Closed will update when reopen. — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) July 18, 2021

Mackinac Bridge is CLOSED to all traffic due to an emergency incident. Please stay clear of the area! 07/18/21 14:28 — Mackinac Co 911/EM (@MackinacCo911) July 18, 2021

