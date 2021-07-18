Mackinac Bridge reopens after bomb threat

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — UPDATE 5:13 P.M.: The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after a bomb scare Sunday afternoon. The bridge was closed for several hours while law enforcement searched the area.
According to the Mackinac Bridge Twitter page, police found nothing after an extensive search.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Mackinac Bridge is currently closed to traffic due to an active threat, according to the Michigan State Police.
The bridge closed around 2:15 p.m. and the Mackinac Bridge Authority is asking people to stay clear of the area at this time.
