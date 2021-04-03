Machine Gun Kelly drummer and Sylvania native 'Rook' injured after being robbed, hit by a car

Family members tell WTOL 11 that doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

LOS ANGELES — A Sylvania man and professional drummer for Machine Gun Kelly is recovering in the hospital after being attacked, robbed and hit by a car.

27-year-old JP Cappelletty, known as Rook, was walking in the Hollywood Hills suburb of Los Angeles Tuesday night when two masked men pulled up and tried to rob him, according to JP's dad, Johnny Cappelletty.

JP and the people he was with tried to fight back, but one of the suspects reportedly said he had a gun, went back to the car and sped into JP.

Rook's dad says the drummer suffered a broken leg and a fractured hand. His dad says he already had one surgery and will have another tomorrow, but doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

He also tells WTOL 11 he talked with MGK frontman, Machine Gun Kelly, who told him the best doctors in the world are taking care of the drummer.