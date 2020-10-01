TAMPA, Fla. — Law enforcement members are responding to MacDill Air Force Base after reports of an active shooter.

MacDill confirmed the base in Tampa is on lockdown.

No further information was immediately available.

MacDill is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

This is a developing story.

