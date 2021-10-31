Lucas County Board of Elections seeing predictable turnout in Early Voting

The last weekend of early voting before Election Day, November 2, typically has a bigger rush to the polls. But overall numbers are still low says Election Board.

The last weekend of early voting before Tuesday's Election Day, November 2, typically has a bigger rush to the polls.

Lucas County Board of Elections Director, Lavera Scott says a small stream of voters has been constant this year, but overall, numbers have been low.

That's not unusual.

"Municipal Elections tend to be always lower than Gubernatorial or Presidential. I think it has a lot to do with what's on the ballot," said Scott.

One of the bigger races on this year's ballot: the Toledo mayoral race pitting current Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz against former mayor Carty Finkbeiner.

It's one of the reasons why early voter Christine Ivey said she voted on Sunday. Ivey explained that she wants a say in her leadership.

"We need these people to help the city and we need the president to help the country," said Ivey.

Scott noted that early voting this year has kept the board busy, with nearly 400 voters on both Friday and Saturday.

She said Sunday's numbers would also be fairly high.

Monday is the last day of early voting before election day.

"Monday it's 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then after 2 p.m. absentee voting stops for the state, not just our county," said Scott.

If voting early isn't in the cards for you, Scott said voting on Election Day, Tuesday, November 2nd between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. is very much still an option.

But, voters may not come to the Early Voting Center to cast their ballot, they must go to their proper polling location to vote in person.

If you live in Lucas County, you can find your polling location at the Lucas County Board of Elections website.