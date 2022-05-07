x
Winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio: See where the ticket was purchased

The winning ticket narrowly missed the $102 million jackpot after only failing to match the Powerball.
Credit: AP

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Check your tickets! Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning big money in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

Lottery officials say the $2 million winning auto-pick ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in Grove City, Ohio.

The winning numbers in the Powerball drawing were: 40, 41, 58, 64 and 65. The Powerball was 17. The $2 million winning ticket matched the first five numbers, only missing the $102 million jackpot by failing to match the Powerball.

That means the jackpot now climbs to an estimated $117 million for the next drawing, which arrives on Saturday, May 21. The odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338, according to Powerball lottery officials. Your chances of hitting a $1 million prize, however, are better at one in 11,688,053.52.

In case you like to track the lucky numbers, here’s a look at the winning digits from the last few Powerball drawings:

  • May 16, 2022: 7, 15, 22, 36 and 64. Powerball: 13
  • May 14, 2022: 6, 40, 41, 45 and 52. Powerball: 9
  • May 11, 2022: 5, 7, 61, 63 and 69. Powerball: 18
  • May 9, 2022: 18, 30, 35, 52 and 56. Powerball: 5
  • May 7, 2022: 4, 5, 6, 28 and 67. Powerball: 10

Good luck!

