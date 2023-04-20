CLEVELAND — Check your lottery tickets!
We have a big winner in Northeast Ohio after one very lucky ticket sold at a GetGo in Macedonia hit the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $252.6 million during Wednesday night's drawing on April 19. The prize has a cash option worth $134.669 million.
The Ohio Lottery says the winning ticket in Summit County was an auto-pick that matched all of the numbers, which were: 4, 11, 21, 38, 64 and Powerball 11. The Power Play option was 3x.

But that's not all... The Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other tickets that won various prizes throughout the state, which are listed below:
- $252.6 million jackpot: 1 winner
- $300 prize: 16 winners
- $100 prize: 22 winners
- $21 prize: 370 winners
- $12 prize: 4,189 winners
- $7 prize: 764 winners
- $4 prize: 8,761 winners
The jackpot now returns to its starting point of $20 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Saturday, April 22 at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $10.7 million.
This big win comes just one day after one lucky Mega Millions ticket sold at a Circle K in Berea hit a $1 million prize.
Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.
Last November, a single ticket sold in California hit a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. You can watch that historic drawing in the video below:
