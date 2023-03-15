Winning Powerball numbers for the $63 million jackpot on March 15, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $78 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Saturday, March 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $63 million Powerball jackpot in the drawing from Wednesday, March 15, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prize amounts throughout Ohio.

Here's a list from the Ohio Lottery of all the prizes hit in our state:

$200 prize: 6 winners

6 winners $100 prize: 19 winners

19 winners $14 prize: 242 winners

242 winners $8 prize: 2,982 winners

2,982 winners $7 prize: 437 winners

437 winners $4 prize: 5,277 winners

Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous lottery article on Jan. 10, 2023.

The lucky numbers from the Wednesday night drawing are 16, 18, 33, 37, 50 with Powerball 8. The Power Play option was 2x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $78 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Saturday, March 18 at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $41.1 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Last November, a single ticket sold in California hit a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. You can watch that historic drawing in the video below: