Winning Powerball lottery numbers for the $170 million jackpot on April 5, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $186 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Saturday, April 8.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $170 million Powerball jackpot in the lottery drawing for Wednesday, April 5, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prize amounts throughout Ohio.

Here's a list from the Ohio Lottery of all the prizes hit in our state:

$200 prize: 12 winners

The lucky numbers from the Wednesday night drawing are 3, 5, 9, 42, 52 with Powerball 11. The Power Play option was 2x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $186 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Saturday, April 8 at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $98.9 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Last November, a single ticket sold in California hit a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. You can watch that historic drawing in the video below: