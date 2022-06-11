Winning Powerball numbers for the $1.6 billion jackpot: See all the prizes sold in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the gigantic $1.6 billion jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of people taking home smaller amounts of prize money.
Those smaller prizes sold in Ohio are listed as follows:
$150,000 prize: 2 winners
$50,000 prize: 3 winners
$300 prize: 195 winners
$100 prize: 640 winners
$21 prize: 6,846 winners
$12 prize: 81,014 winners
$7 prize: 20,621 winners
$4 prize: 245,714 winners
The lucky numbers in the drawing from Saturday night were 69, 53, 45, 56, and 28 with Powerball 20. The Power Play option was 3x.
The jackpot now soars to an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option worth $929.1 million for the next Powerball drawing on Monday, Nov. 7.
The jackpot for Powerball is currently the largest lottery prize in history.
Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.
Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include...
