What are the winning Powerball numbers for the $461 million jackpot on September 6, 2023? See all the prizes hit in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $461 million Powerball jackpot in the lottery drawing for Wednesday, Sept. 6. 30, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prize amounts throughout Ohio.

Here's a list of prizes won throughout the Buckeye State...

$300 prize: 21 winners

21 winners $100 prize: 35 winners

35 winners $21 prize: 581 winners

581 winners $12 prize: 5,075 winners

5,075 winners $7 prize: 1,167 winners

1,167 winners $4 prize: 13,037 winners

The lucky numbers from the Wednesday night drawing were 9, 14, 20, 23, 63 with Powerball 1. The Power Play option was 3x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $500 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $242.4 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Northeast Ohio had a big Powerball winner earlier this year as one lucky ticket sold at a GetGo in Macedonia hit the jackpot worth $252.6 million during the April 19 drawing.

