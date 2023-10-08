The winning numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 with Powerball 19.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot in the lottery drawing for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, one Ohioan is now a millionaire.

Ohio Lottery officials say that a $1 million ticket was sold at the Curtice Carryout in Curtice, Ohio.

There were also still plenty of people who won smaller prize amounts throughout Ohio.

Here's a list of prizes won throughout the Buckeye State...

$1,000,000 prize: 1 winner

$150,000 prize: 2 winners

$50,000 prize: 4 winners

$300 prize: 95 winners

$100 prize: 267 winners

$21 prize: 3,044 winners

$12 prize: 37,418 winners

$7 prize: 8,743 winners

$4 prize: 108,295 winners

The lucky numbers from the Saturday night drawing were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 with Powerball 19. The Power Play option was 3x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $1.55 billion for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Monday, Oct. 9 at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $679.8 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Northeast Ohio had a big Powerball winner earlier this year as one lucky ticket sold at a GetGo in Macedonia hit the jackpot worth $252.6 million during the April 19 drawing.

