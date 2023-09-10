What are the winning Powerball numbers for the $1.565 billion jackpot on October 9, 2023? See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $1.73 billion for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10:59 p.m.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $1.565 billion Powerball jackpot in the lottery drawing for Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prize amounts throughout Ohio.

Here's a list of prizes won throughout the Buckeye State...

$150,000 prize: 1 winner

1 winner $50,000 prize: 4 winners

4 winners $300 prize: 68 winners

68 winners $100 prize: 223 winners

223 winners $21 prize: 2,651 winners

2,651 winners $12 prize: 33,069 winners

33,069 winners $7 prize: 7,810 winners

7,810 winners $4 prize: 92,362 winners

One ticket sold in Florida hit a $2 million prize, while there were $1 million winners in California, Indiana, Oregon and Virginia.

The lucky numbers from the Monday night drawing were 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 with Powerball 14. The Power Play option was 3x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $1.73 billion for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $756.6 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Northeast Ohio had a big Powerball winner earlier this year as one lucky ticket sold at a GetGo in Macedonia hit the jackpot worth $252.6 million during the April 19 drawing.

