Winning Powerball lottery numbers for the $28 million jackpot on April 24, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $28 million Powerball jackpot in the lottery drawing for Monday, April 24, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prize amounts throughout Ohio.

Here's a list from the Ohio Lottery of all the prizes hit in our state:

$200 prize: 11 winners

$100 prize: 12 winners

$14 prize: 207 winners

$8 prize: 2,349 winners

$7 prize: 301 winners

$4 prize: 4,326 winners

The lucky numbers from the Monday night drawing are 19, 21, 55, 66, 68 with Powerball 3. The Power Play option was 2x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $37 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Wednesday, April 26 at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $19.6 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Northeast Ohio had a big Powerball winner last week as one lucky ticket sold at a GetGo in Macedonia hit the jackpot worth $252.6 million during the April 19 drawing.