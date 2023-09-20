x
Winning Powerball numbers for the $672 million jackpot on September 20, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $725 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Saturday, Sept. 23.
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $672 million Powerball jackpot in the lottery drawing for Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prize amounts throughout Ohio.

Here's a list of prizes won throughout the Buckeye State...

  • $300 prize: 11 winners
  • $100 prize: 61 winners
  • $21 prize: 697 winners
  • $12 prize: 8,468 winners
  • $7 prize: 1,853 winners
  • $4 prize: 22,352 winners

The lucky numbers from the Wednesday night drawing were 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 with Powerball 23. The Power Play option was 3x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $725 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $345.7 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Northeast Ohio had a big Powerball winner earlier this year as one lucky ticket sold at a GetGo in Macedonia hit the jackpot worth $252.6 million during the April 19 drawing.

Are you feeling lucky? Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include...

2022 WINNERS

