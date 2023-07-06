Winner! Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Ohio: See where the ticket was purchased and check the numbers for the $546 million jackpot

Powerball officials say there were also $1 million winners in Florida and New York.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $546 million Powerball jackpot in the lottery drawing for Wednesday, July 5, 2023, one very lucky ticket sold in Ohio just hit a $1 million prize.

The Ohio Lottery says the winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Circle K in Columbus. The winner matched the first five numbers, only missing the massive jackpot for failing to match the Powerball.

But that's not all... There were thousands of other players who won smaller prizes throughout the state. Here are those results as outlined by the Ohio Lottery...

$1 million prize: 1 winner

1 winner $200 prize: 16 winners

16 winners $100 prize: 58 winners

58 winners $14 prize: 597 winners

597 winners $8 prize: 7,527 winners

7,527 winners $7 prize: 1,641 winners

1,641 winners $4 prize: 19,054 winners

The lucky numbers from the Wednesday night drawing were 17, 24, 48, 62, 68 with Powerball 23. The Power Play option was 2x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $590 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Saturday, July 8, at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $304.8 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Northeast Ohio had a big Powerball winner earlier this year as one lucky ticket sold at a GetGo in Macedonia hit the jackpot worth $252.6 million during the April 19 drawing.

Are you feeling lucky? Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include...