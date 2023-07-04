Powerball lottery jackpot worth $522 million for July 3, 2023: Check the winning numbers and see all the prizes hit in Ohio

The lucky numbers from the Wednesday night drawing were 15, 26, 31, 38, 61 with Powerball 3.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $522 million Powerball jackpot in the lottery drawing for Monday, July 3, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prize amounts throughout Ohio.

Here's a list from the Ohio Lottery of all the prizes hit in our state:

$300 prize: 14 winners

14 winners $100 prize: 50 winners

50 winners $21 prize: 538 winners

538 winners $12 prize: 6,642 winners

6,642 winners $7 prize: 1,378 winners

1,378 winners $4 prize: 17,108 winners

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $546 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Wednesday, July 5, at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $282 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Northeast Ohio had a big Powerball winner earlier this year as one lucky ticket sold at a GetGo in Macedonia hit the jackpot worth $252.6 million during the April 19 drawing.