Winning Powerball numbers for the $500 million jackpot on September 9, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $500 million Powerball jackpot in the lottery drawing for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prize amounts throughout Ohio.

Here's a list of prizes won throughout the Buckeye State...

$200 prize: 14 winners

$100 prize: 40 winners

$14 prize: 674 winners

$8 prize: 7,567 winners

$7 prize: 1,680 winners

$4 prize: 19,362 winners

The lucky numbers from the Saturday night drawing were 11, 19, 29, 63, 68 with Powerball 25. The Power Play option was 2x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $522 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Monday, Sept. 11, at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $252.4 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Northeast Ohio had a big Powerball winner earlier this year as one lucky ticket sold at a GetGo in Macedonia hit the jackpot worth $252.6 million during the April 19 drawing.