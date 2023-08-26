Winning Powerball lottery numbers for the $345 million jackpot on August 26, 2023: See all the prizes sold in Ohio

The lucky numbers from the Saturday night drawing were 20, 22, 26, 28, 63 with Powerball 5.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $345 million Powerball jackpot in the lottery drawing on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prize amounts throughout Ohio.

Here's a list from the Ohio Lottery of all the prizes hit in our state:

$300 prize: 13 winners

$100 prize: 29 winners

$21 prize: 675 winners

$12 prize: 6,630 winners

$7 prize: 1,327 winners

$4 prize: 15,286 winners

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $363 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Monday, Aug. 28 at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $174.7 million

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Northeast Ohio had a big Powerball winner earlier this year as one lucky ticket sold at a GetGo in Macedonia hit the jackpot worth $252.6 million during the April 19 drawing.

