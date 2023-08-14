What are the winning Powerball numbers for August 14, 2023? See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $236 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Wednesday, Aug. 16.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $215 million Powerball jackpot in the lottery drawing for Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prize amounts throughout Ohio.

Here's a list from the Ohio Lottery of all the prizes hit in our state:

$200 prize: 12 winners

12 winners $100 prize: 22 winners

22 winners $14 prize: 314 winners

314 winners $8 prize: 4,443 winners

4,443 winners $7 prize: 667 winners

667 winners $4 prize: 8,588 winners

The lucky numbers from the Monday night drawing were 32, 34, 37, 39, 47 with Powerball 3. The Power Play option was 2x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $236 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $116 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Northeast Ohio had a big Powerball winner earlier this year as one lucky ticket sold at a GetGo in Macedonia hit the jackpot worth $252.6 million during the April 19 drawing.

