Winning Powerball lottery numbers for the $159 million jackpot on April 3, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $170 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Wednesday, April 5.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $159 million Powerball jackpot in the lottery drawing for Monday, April 3, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prize amounts throughout Ohio.

Here's a list from the Ohio Lottery of all the prizes hit in our state:

$200 prize: 7 winners

$100 prize: 8 winners

$14 prize: 111 winners

$8 prize: 2,549 winners

$7 prize: 438 winners

$4 prize: 5,031 winners

The lucky numbers from the Monday night drawing are 16, 30, 31, 54, 68 with Powerball 1. The Power Play option was 2x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $170 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Wednesday, April 5 at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $90.4 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Last November, a single ticket sold in California hit a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. You can watch that historic drawing in the video below: