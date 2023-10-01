Winning Powerball numbers for $131 million jackpot on February 27, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $143 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Wednesday, March 1.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $131 million Powerball jackpot in the drawing from Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of smaller-tier prizes that were hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below...

$200 prize: 8 winners

8 winners $100 prize: 10 winners

10 winners $14 prize: 226 winners

226 winners $8 prize: 2,964 winners

2,964 winners $7 prize: 398 winners

398 winners $4 prize: 5,328 winners

The lucky numbers from the Monday night drawing are 16, 28, 49, 51, 55 with Powerball 23. The Power Play option was 2x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $143 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Wednesday, March 1 at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $73 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Last November, a single ticket sold in California hit a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.