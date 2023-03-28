Winning Powerball numbers for the $122 million jackpot on March 27, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $122 million Powerball jackpot in the lottery drawing for Monday, March 27, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prize amounts throughout Ohio.
Here's a list from the Ohio Lottery of all the prizes hit in our state:
- $300 prize: 6 winners
- $100 prize: 16 winners
- $21 prize: 254 winners
- $12 prize: 2,711 winners
- $7 prize: 433 winners
- $4 prize: 4,931 winners
The lucky numbers from the Monday night drawing are 19, 26, 36, 43, 58 with Powerball 14. The Power Play option was 3x.
The jackpot now grows to an estimated $132 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Wednesday, March 29 at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $71.4 million.
Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.
Last November, a single ticket sold in California hit a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. You can watch that historic drawing in the video below:
