Winning Powerball lottery numbers for the $119 million jackpot on February 25, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The lucky numbers in the Saturday night drawing are 11, 24, 58, 66, 67 with Powerball 26.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $119 million Powerball jackpot in the drawing from Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of smaller-tier prizes that were hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below...

$150,000 prize: 1 winner

$300 prize: 12 winners

$100 prize: 17 winners

$21 prize: 405 winners

$12 prize: 4,327 winners

$7 prize: 800 winners

$4 prize: 9,016 winners

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $131 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Monday, Feb. 27 at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $66.9 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Last November, a single ticket sold in California hit a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.