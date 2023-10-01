Winning Powerball lottery numbers for the $100 million jackpot on February 22, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $119 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Saturday, Feb. 25.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $100 million Powerball jackpot in the drawing from Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of smaller-tier prizes that were hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below...

$200 prize: 6 winners

6 winners $100 prize: 16 winners

16 winners $14 prize: 307 winners

307 winners $8 prize: 3,832 winners

3,832 winners $7 prize: 579 winners

579 winners $4 prize: 6,777 winners

The lucky numbers from the Wednesday night drawing are 11, 19, 39, 44, 65 with Powerball 7. The Power Play option was 2x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $119 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $61 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Last November, a single ticket sold in California hit a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.