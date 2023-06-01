Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million hits in Ohio for drawing on May 31, 2023: See where the lucky ticket was sold

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $262 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Saturday, June 3.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $239 million Powerball jackpot in the lottery drawing for Wednesday, May 31, 2023, one lucky ticket worth $1 million was sold in Ohio.

The Ohio Lottery says the lucky ticket was sold at a Kroger store in New Albany, which is located just northeast of Columbus. The $1 million winning ticket -- which was an auto-pick -- matched the first five numbers, only missing the jackpot for failing to match the Powerball.

Winning tickets worth $1 million were also sold in California, Indiana and Kentucky, according to Powerball officials.

But that's not all... Here's a list of all the prizes hit in Ohio from the Wednesday night drawing:

$1 million prize: 1 winner

1 winner $300 prize: 7 winners

7 winners $100 prize: 21 winners

21 winners $21 prize: 277 winners

277 winners $12 prize: 3,459 winners

3,459 winners $7 prize: 589 winners

589 winners $4 prize: 7,820 winners

The lucky numbers from the Wednesday night drawing were 2, 4, 54, 61, 62 with Powerball 14. The Power Play option was 3x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $262 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Saturday, June 3 at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $133.2 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Northeast Ohio had a big Powerball winner last month as one lucky ticket sold at a GetGo in Macedonia hit the jackpot worth $252.6 million during the April 19 drawing.