Lottery

Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for the $260 million jackpot on June 13, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $260 million jackpot in the latest Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other tickets that won smaller prize amounts.

The list of winners throughout the Buckeye State are listed below...

  • $2,000 prize: 4 winners
  • $800 prize: 15 winners
  • $500 prize: 6 winners
  • $200 prize: 29 winners
  • $40 prize: 498 winners
  • $16 prize: 1,548 winners
  • $10 prize: 1,143 winners
  • $8 prize: 3,249 winners
  • $4 prize: 3,763 winners
  • $2 prize: 8,276 winners

The winning numbers in the Tuesday night drawing were 8, 10, 19, 44, 47 and Mega Ball 4. The Megaplier option was 4x. 

The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $281 million, which features a cash option worth $145.2 million. The next drawing will take place on Friday, June 16 at 11 p.m.

Back in May, one lucky Mega Millions ticket sold at a Circle K in Berea won a $1 million prize. The following night, somebody hit the Powerball jackpot worth $252.6 million after buying their winning ticket from a GetGo in Macedonia.

Are you feeling lucky? Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include...

