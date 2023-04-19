x
Lottery

Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Ohio Circle K; See all the prizes sold in Ohio

The winning numbers in the Tuesday night drawing are 7, 9, 15, 19, 25 and Mega Ball 4.
Credit: AP
CLEVELAND — Winner! Winner!

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Northeast Ohio for the latest drawing on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The Ohio Lottery says the lucky ticket -- which matched every number except the Mega Ball -- was sold at a Circle K in Berea.

There were other big winners across the country in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, including the $20 million jackpot in New York state. Winning tickets worth $1 million were also sold in California, Iowa and Maryland.

But that's not all...

The Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of others who won smaller prizes throughout the Buckeye State. Those winners are listed below...

  • $1 million prize: 1 winner
  • $10,000 prize: 1 winner
  • $1,000 prize: 8 winners
  • $500 prize: 13 winners
  • $400 prize: 12 winners
  • $200 prize: 26 winners
  • $20 prize: 540 winners
  • $10 prize: 1,109 winners
  • $8 prize: 1,253 winners
  • $4 prize: 4,084 winners
  • $2 prize: 5,685 winners

The Mega Millions jackpot now returns to its starting point at $20 million, which features a cash option worth $10.5 million. The next drawing will take place on Friday, April 21 at 11 p.m. 

Are you feeling lucky? Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include...

