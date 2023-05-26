x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lottery

Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for the $169 million jackpot on May 26, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The winning numbers in the Friday night drawing are 12, 20, 37, 41, 64 and Mega Ball 1.

More Videos

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $169 million jackpot in the latest Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday, May 26, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other tickets that won smaller prize amounts.

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter   

The list of winners throughout the Buckeye State are listed below... 

  • $1,500 prize: 8 winners 
  • $600 prize: 6 winners 
  • $500 prize: 3 winners 
  • $200 prize: 24 winners 
  • $30 prize: 278 winners 
  • $12 prize: 1,201 winners 
  • $10 prize: 758 winners
  • $6 prize: 2,943 winners 
  • $4 prize: 3,028 winners 
  • $2 prize: 7,313 winners

The winning numbers in the Friday night drawing are 12, 20, 37, 41, 64 and Mega Ball 1.  The Megaplier option was 3x. 

The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $187 million, which features a cash option worth $95.3 million. The next drawing will take place on Tuesday, May 30, at 11 p.m.   

Just last month, one lucky Mega Millions ticket sold at a Circle K in Berea won a $1 million prize. The following night, somebody hit the Powerball jackpot worth $252.6 million after buying their winning ticket from a GetGo in Macedonia.  

More Videos

Are you feeling lucky? Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include...

Before You Leave, Check This Out