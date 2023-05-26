Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for the $169 million jackpot on May 26, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The winning numbers in the Friday night drawing are 12, 20, 37, 41, 64 and Mega Ball 1.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $169 million jackpot in the latest Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday, May 26, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other tickets that won smaller prize amounts.

The list of winners throughout the Buckeye State are listed below...

$1,500 prize: 8 winners

$600 prize: 6 winners

$500 prize: 3 winners

$200 prize: 24 winners

$30 prize: 278 winners

$12 prize: 1,201 winners

$10 prize: 758 winners

$6 prize: 2,943 winners

$4 prize: 3,028 winners

$2 prize: 7,313 winners

The winning numbers in the Friday night drawing are 12, 20, 37, 41, 64 and Mega Ball 1. The Megaplier option was 3x.

The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $187 million, which features a cash option worth $95.3 million. The next drawing will take place on Tuesday, May 30, at 11 p.m.