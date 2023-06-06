x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lottery

Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for the $218 million jackpot on June 6, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $240 million, which features a cash option worth $124.4 million. The next drawing will take place on Friday, June 9.

More Videos

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $218 million jackpot in the latest Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other tickets that won smaller prize amounts.

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter

The list of winners throughout the Buckeye State are listed below...

  • $1,000 prize: 2 winners
  • $500 prize: 10 winners
  • $400 prize: 16 winners
  • $200 prize: 35 winners
  • $20 prize: 425 winners
  • $10 prize: 1,098 winners
  • $8 prize: 1,441 winners
  • $4 prize: 6,438 winners
  • $2 prize: 7,603 winners

The winning numbers in the Tuesday night drawing were 6, 12, 23, 29, 57 and Mega Ball 4. The Megaplier option was 2x. 

The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $240 million, which features a cash option worth $124.4 million. The next drawing will take place on Friday, June 9 at 11 p.m.

Back in May, one lucky Mega Millions ticket sold at a Circle K in Berea won a $1 million prize. The following night, somebody hit the Powerball jackpot worth $252.6 million after buying their winning ticket from a GetGo in Macedonia.

More Videos

Are you feeling lucky? Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include...

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out