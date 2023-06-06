Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for the $218 million jackpot on June 6, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $240 million, which features a cash option worth $124.4 million. The next drawing will take place on Friday, June 9.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $218 million jackpot in the latest Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other tickets that won smaller prize amounts.

The list of winners throughout the Buckeye State are listed below...

$1,000 prize: 2 winners

2 winners $500 prize: 10 winners

10 winners $400 prize: 16 winners

16 winners $200 prize: 35 winners

35 winners $20 prize: 425 winners

425 winners $10 prize: 1,098 winners

1,098 winners $8 prize: 1,441 winners

1,441 winners $4 prize: 6,438 winners

6,438 winners $2 prize: 7,603 winners

The winning numbers in the Tuesday night drawing were 6, 12, 23, 29, 57 and Mega Ball 4. The Megaplier option was 2x.

The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $240 million, which features a cash option worth $124.4 million. The next drawing will take place on Friday, June 9 at 11 p.m.