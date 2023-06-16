What are the winning Mega Millions numbers for June 16, 2023? See all the prizes hit in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $281 million jackpot in the latest Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday, June 16, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other tickets that won smaller prize amounts.
The list of winners throughout the Buckeye State are listed below...
- $1,500 prize: 1 winner
- $600 prize: 11 winners
- $500 prize: 5 winners
- $200 prize: 17 winners
- $30 prize: 412 winners
- $10 prize: 984 winners
- $12 prize: 1,486 winners
- $6 prize: 3,481 winners
- $4 prize: 3,586 winners
- $2 prize: 8,540 winners
The winning numbers in the Friday night drawing were 4, 24, 34, 45, 57 and Mega Ball 19. The Megaplier option was 3x.
The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $300 million, which features a cash option worth $156 million. The next drawing will take place on Tuesday, June 20 at 11 p.m.
Back in May, one lucky Mega Millions ticket sold at a Circle K in Berea won a $1 million prize. The following night, somebody hit the Powerball jackpot worth $252.6 million after buying their winning ticket from a GetGo in Macedonia.
Are you feeling lucky? Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include...
- June 14 in Powerball: $1 million winning ticket sold in Fairfield
- June 9 in Mega Millions: $1 million winning ticket sold in Moraine
- May 31 in Powerball: Ticket sold in New Albany hits $1 million prize
- April 27 in Make My Year scratch-off game: A winning ticket worth $2.5 million is sold at a GetGo store in Alliance
- April 26 drawing in Lucky For Life: A winning ticket sold at an East End Express in Hubbard hit the second-tier prize that pays $25,000 per year for life
- April 19 drawing in Powerball: A winning ticket sold at a GetGo in Summit County wins the jackpot worth $252.6 million
- April 18 drawing in Mega Millions: One ticket sold at a Circle K in Berea wins a $1 million prize
- March 13 drawing in Powerball: A winning ticket sold in southern Ohio hits $2 million
- Jan. 10 drawing in Mega Millions: Two $1 million winning tickets sold in Ohio
- Jan. 7 drawing in Powerball: Winning ticket worth $2 million sold in Vermilion
- Dec. 30 drawing in Mega Millions: $1 million winning ticket sold at Giant Eagle in North Olmsted
- Dec. 21 drawing in Classic Lotto: Winning ticket sold for $100,000 in Twinsburg
- Dec. 16 drawing in Lucky For Life: Winning tickets hits $7.3 million in Akron
- Dec. 10 drawing in Powerball: Winning ticket hits $1 million -- see where the lucky ticket was sold
- Nov. 25 drawing in Rolling Cash 5: Jackpot worth $711,000 hit in Northeast Ohio -- see where the winning ticket was purchased
- Nov. 8 drawing in Powerball: One lucky ticket hit a $1 million prize -- see where the winning ticket was purchased
- Nov. 5 drawing in Classic Lotto: One lucky ticket hit the $39.3 million jackpot -- see where the winning ticket was purchased
- Nov. 2 drawing in Mega Millions: A $1 million winning ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio -- see where the lucky ticket was purchased
- Nov. 1 drawing in Powerball: Two $1 million winning tickets in Ohio -- see where the winning tickets were sold
- Oct. 15 drawing in Powerball: $1 million winning ticket sold in Lyndhurst -- see where the winning ticket was purchased
- Sept. 10 drawing in Powerball: $2 million winning ticket sold in Columbus -- see where the winning ticket was purchased
- Sept. 10 drawing in Lucky For Life game: $500,000 winning ticket sold in Rootstown -- see where the winning ticket was purchased
- Sept. 8 drawing in Lucky For Life game: $500,000 winning ticket sold in Elyria -- see where the winning ticket was purchased
- Aug. 23 drawing in Mega Millions: $1 million winning ticket sold in Findlay – see where the winning ticket was purchased
- July 26 drawing in Mega Millions: $3 million winning ticket sold in Saint Clairsville; $1 million winning ticket sold in Berea – see where the winning tickets were purchased