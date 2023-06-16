What are the winning Mega Millions numbers for June 16, 2023? See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The winning numbers in the Friday night drawing were 4, 24, 34, 45, 57 and Mega Ball 19.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $281 million jackpot in the latest Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday, June 16, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other tickets that won smaller prize amounts.

The list of winners throughout the Buckeye State are listed below...

$1,500 prize: 1 winner

$600 prize: 11 winners

$500 prize: 5 winners

$200 prize: 17 winners

$30 prize: 412 winners

$10 prize: 984 winners

$12 prize: 1,486 winners

$6 prize: 3,481 winners

$4 prize: 3,586 winners

$2 prize: 8,540 winners

The winning numbers in the Friday night drawing were 4, 24, 34, 45, 57 and Mega Ball 19. The Megaplier option was 3x.

The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $300 million, which features a cash option worth $156 million. The next drawing will take place on Tuesday, June 20 at 11 p.m.