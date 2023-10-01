x
What are the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for April 25, 2023? See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $38 million, which features a cash option worth $20.4 million. The next drawing will take place on Friday, April 28.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $26 million jackpot in the latest Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other tickets that won smaller prize amounts.

The list of winners throughout the Buckeye State are listed below...

  • $1,000 prize: 1 winner
  • $500 prize: 4 winners
  • $400 prize: 6 winners
  • $200 prize: 15 winners
  • $20 prize: 291 winners
  • $10 prize: 658 winners
  • $8 prize: 1,118 winners
  • $4 prize: 5,053 winners
  • $2 prize: 5,719 winners

Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous lottery article on Jan. 10, 2023.

The winning numbers in the Tuesday night drawing are 8, 29, 46, 47, 48 and Mega Ball 12. The Megaplier option is 2x. 

The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $38 million, which features a cash option worth $20.4 million. The next drawing will take place on Friday, April 28 at 11 p.m.

Just last week, one lucky Mega Millions ticket sold at a Circle K in Berea won a $1 million prize. The following night, somebody hit the Powerball jackpot worth $252.6 million after buying their winning ticket from a GetGo in Macedonia.

Are you feeling lucky? Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include...

