Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for the $820 million jackpot on July 25, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $910 million, which features a cash option worth $464.2. million. The next drawing will take place on July 28.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $820 million jackpot in the latest Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other tickets that won smaller prize amounts.

Here's a list of the winners throughout Ohio...

$2000 prize: 13 winners

$800 prize: 33 winners

$500 prize: 38 winners

$200 prize: 129 winners

$40 prize: 1,860 winners

$16 prize: 6,131 winners

$10 prize: 4,948 winners

$8 prize: 14,173 winners

$4 prize: 17,392 winners

$2 prize: 41,347 winners

The winning numbers in the Tuesday night drawing were 3, 5, 6, 44, 61 and Mega Ball 25. The Megaplier option was 4x.

The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $910 million, which features a cash option worth $464.2. million. The next drawing will take place on Friday, July 28, at 11 p.m.

Are you feeling lucky? Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include...