Lottery

Mega Millions jackpot worth $67 million: Here are the winning lottery numbers for August 29, 2023

Credit: AP
Mega Millions lottery.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $67 million jackpot in the latest Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of smaller prizes won throughout the state.

Those prizes are listed as follows...

  • $30,000 prize: 1 winner
  • $1,500 prize: 1 winner
  • $600 prize: 4 winners
  • $200 prize: 13 winners
  • $30 prize: 307 winners
  • $12 prize: 1,155 winners
  • $10 prize: 608 winners
  • $6 prize: 3,080 winners
  • $4 prize: 2,346 winners
  • $2 prize: 6,009 winners

The lucky Mega Millions numbers for the Tuesday night drawing were 9, 39, 52, 61, 63 and Mega Ball 25. The Megaplier option was 3x.

The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $85 million, which features a cash option worth $41.2 million. The next drawing will take place on Friday, Sept. 1 at 11 p.m.

Back in April, one lucky Mega Millions ticket sold at a Circle K in Berea won a $1 million prize. The following night, somebody hit the Powerball jackpot worth $252.6 million after buying their winning ticket from a GetGo in Macedonia.

Are you feeling lucky? Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include...

2022 WINNERS

