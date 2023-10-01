What are the winning Mega Millions numbers for the $229 million jackpot on March 14, 2023? See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The Mega Millions jackpot now grows to an estimated $254 million. The next drawing will take place on Friday, March 17.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $229 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio.

The Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of different winning tickets sold in the state with varying prizes as listed below.....

$1,500 prize: 2 winners

2 winners $600 prize: 9 winners

9 winners $500 prize: 12 winners

12 winners $200 prize: 25 winners

25 winners $30 prize: 451 winners

451 winners $12 prize: 1,553 winners

1,553 winners $10 prize: 1,115 winners

1,115 winners $6 prize: 3,565 winners

3,565 winners $4 prize: 3,852 winners

3,852 winners $2 prize: 8,921 winners

The winning numbers in the Tuesday night drawing are 1, 7, 23, 38, 55 and Mega Ball 2. The Megaplier option is 3x.

The Mega Millions jackpot now grows to an estimated $254 million, which features a cash option worth $133.7 million. The next drawing will take place on Friday, March 17 at 11 p.m.

