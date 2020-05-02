SIDNEY, Ohio — Somebody is waking up as a new millionaire today.

The Ohio Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket sold at a Speedway gas station in Sidney hit $1 million in Tuesday night’s drawing.

That means the auto-pick ticket hit five numbers, missing out on the jackpot by only the Mega Ball.

The winning numbers in the drawing were: 32-48-50-51-64+10, MP=2

Sidney is in Shelby County, which is located near I-75 approximately halfway between Dayton and Lima.

There were two other $1 million winners – in California and Louisiana.

Nobody hit the grand prize.

Back in December, somebody won the $375 Mega Millions jackpot after purchasing their ticket at a Giant Eagle store in Mentor. The Ohio Lottery says it's the largest prize ever won in the state.

The next drawing – which is estimated at $187 million – takes place Friday at 11 p.m. EST.

