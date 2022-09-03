x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lottery

Powerball lottery drawing for September 3, 2022: See all the winning prizes sold in Ohio

The winning Powerball numbers were 18, 27, 49, 65 and 69 with a Powerball of 9. The Power Play was 2x.

More Videos

CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 24, 2022.

There may not have been any winners in the $148 million Powerball drawing, but plenty of Ohioans won prizes with smaller amounts of money.

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter 

The Ohio Lottery says there were 14,134 different winning tickets sold in the state with varying prizes listed below: 

  • $200 prize: 12 winners 
  • $100 prize: 29 winners
  • $14 prize: 330 winners
  • $8 prize: 4,082 winners   
  • $7 prize: 687 winners 
  • $4 prize: 8,994 winners

The winning Powerball numbers were 18, 27, 49, 65 and 69 with a Powerball 9. The upcharge Power Play option was 2x. 

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $159 million with a cash option of $87.7 million. 

The next drawing will take place on Monday, Sept. 5. 

Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include...

More lottery headlines: 

Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? You can download the free WKYC app and get updates right on your phone: Android, Apple.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out