Powerball lottery drawing for September 3, 2022: See all the winning prizes sold in Ohio

There may not have been any winners in the $148 million Powerball drawing, but plenty of Ohioans won prizes with smaller amounts of money.
The Ohio Lottery says there were 14,134 different winning tickets sold in the state with varying prizes listed below:
- $200 prize: 12 winners
- $100 prize: 29 winners
- $14 prize: 330 winners
- $8 prize: 4,082 winners
- $7 prize: 687 winners
- $4 prize: 8,994 winners
The winning Powerball numbers were 18, 27, 49, 65 and 69 with a Powerball 9. The upcharge Power Play option was 2x.
The jackpot now grows to an estimated $159 million with a cash option of $87.7 million.
The next drawing will take place on Monday, Sept. 5.
Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include...
- Aug. 23 drawing: $1 million winning ticket sold in Findlay – see where the winning ticket was sold.
- July 26 drawing: $3 million winning ticket sold in Saint Clairsville; $1 million winning ticket sold in Berea – see where the winning tickets were purchased.
