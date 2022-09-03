Powerball lottery drawing for September 3, 2022: See all the winning prizes sold in Ohio

The winning Powerball numbers were 18, 27, 49, 65 and 69 with a Powerball of 9. The Power Play was 2x.

CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 24, 2022.

There may not have been any winners in the $148 million Powerball drawing, but plenty of Ohioans won prizes with smaller amounts of money.

The Ohio Lottery says there were 14,134 different winning tickets sold in the state with varying prizes listed below:

$200 prize: 12 winners

$100 prize: 29 winners

$14 prize: 330 winners

$8 prize: 4,082 winners

$7 prize: 687 winners

$4 prize: 8,994 winners

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $159 million with a cash option of $87.7 million.

The next drawing will take place on Monday, Sept. 5.

