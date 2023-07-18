Powerball jackpot climbs to $1 billion: Here's how much the cash option is worth and the cut-off time to buy a ticket

The Ohio Lottery says Powerball ticket sales close at 10 p.m. EST on the day of each drawing, which happens every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

CLEVELAND — A monstrous jackpot worth $1 billion is up for grabs in the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday night – and the lucky winner could be you.

But when is the cutoff time to buy a Powerball ticket before the next drawing? What’s the cash option if you win? What are the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot? We break down everything you need to know by answering these top questions and more below…

What is the last time I can buy a Powerball ticket for the Wednesday drawing?

The Ohio Lottery says Powerball ticket sales close at 10 p.m. EST on the day of each drawing, which happens every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

What time is the next Powerball drawing?

10:59 p.m. EST on Wednesday, July 19.

What is the jackpot?

The jackpot has jumped to $1 billion after nobody hit the $900 million jackpot from the previous drawing on Monday, July 17.

What is the cash option worth?

Winners have the choice to select a lump-sum payout, which has an estimated value of $516.8 million.

What if nobody hits the jackpot?

The prize money will increase once again before the next drawing, which will be held Saturday, July 22.

How much are Powerball tickets?

Each Powerball ticket costs $2. You can also add the Power Play option, which gives players the chance at larger secondary prizes by paying an additional $1 per ticket.

How many numbers are there?

The game consists of white balls numbered from 1 to 69. The red Powerballs are numbered from 1 to 26.

Can I pick my own numbers?

Yes. There’s also an option for the machine to auto-pick for you.

What are the odds of winning the jackpot?

Jackpot (matching all five numbers with the Powerball): One in 292,201,338

What are the other prizes?

Powerball lottery officials say there are nine ways to win money that range from the jackpot to just $2. Here are highlights of those odds:

Jackpot: Win by matching all five white balls and the red Powerball.

Win by matching all five white balls and the red Powerball. $1 million prize: Win by matching all five white balls.

Win by matching all five white balls. $50,000 prize: Win by matching four white balls and the Powerball.

Win by matching four white balls and the Powerball. $100 prize: Win by matching four white balls OR by matching three white balls and the Powerball.

Win by matching four white balls OR by matching three white balls and the Powerball. $7 prize: Win by matching three white balls OR by matching two white balls and the Powerball.

Win by matching three white balls OR by matching two white balls and the Powerball. $4 prize: Win by matching one white ball and the Powerball OR by matching just the Powerball.

NOTE: Those prizes can be multiplied if the player purchases the $1 Power Play add-on.

What are the lucky numbers pulled in the most recent Powerball drawings?

Here’s a look at winning numbers from the last 10 Powerball drawings…

July 17, 2023: 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and Powerball 21.

5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and Powerball 21. July 15, 2023: 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and Powerball 18.

2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and Powerball 18. July 12, 2023: 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and Powerball 20.

23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and Powerball 20. July 10, 2023: 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and Powerball 13.

2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and Powerball 13. July 8, 2023: 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and Powerball 18.

7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and Powerball 18. July 5, 2023: 17, 24, 48, 62, 68 and Powerball 23.

17, 24, 48, 62, 68 and Powerball 23. July 3, 2023: 15, 26, 31, 38, 61 and Powerball 3.

15, 26, 31, 38, 61 and Powerball 3. July 1, 2023: 4, 17, 35, 49, 61 and Powerball 8.

4, 17, 35, 49, 61 and Powerball 8. June 28, 2023: 19, 25, 34, 57, 68 and Powerball 4.

19, 25, 34, 57, 68 and Powerball 4. June 26, 2023: 6, 28, 39, 43, 54 and Powerball 12.

What is the last time somebody in Ohio won the Powerball jackpot?

That happened just a few months ago when one lucky ticket sold at a GetGo in Macedonia hit the jackpot worth $252.6 million for the April 19 drawing.