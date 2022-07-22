Historic third-largest Mega Millions Jackpot draws numerous lottery hopefuls

The chances of winning are 1 in 302.6 million. But that didn't stop locals in Oregon, Ohio, from purchasing their tickets at Johnny's on the Spot.

OREGON, Ohio — Only six numbers are needed to win the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history of $660 million dollars. The chances of winning are 1 in 302.6 million.

At Johnny's on the Spot in Oregon, Ohio, patrons are hoping to get lucky and see their numbers pop up to add nine figures to their bank account.

Ruben Pettaway has chosen this as his first Mega Millions jackpot to play. He said a cashier at Johnny's convinced him to.

Pettaway was walked through his first lottery ticket purchase and wished luck, as he joined others hoping to have the golden ticket. Meanwhile, seasoned lottery players Stella Ramos and John Nikoncyk Jr have their own systems for playing.

"Only get like five dollars worth. But this time I got three different tickets," Ramos said.

"When it gets big like this I'll play five numbers. I don't get carried away," Nikoncyk Jr said.

When the numbers are revealed, there is one question to be asked of the winner:

What will they do with the money?

Nikoncyk Jr admitted that he is obligated to share his new fortune if he wins.

"Well I have four kids so, some of it is going to them," Nikoncyk Jr said.

Ramos plans to take it easy with a vacation or two.

"Kick back, that's about it," he said. "What else you gonna do?"

Even though it's his first time, Pettaway said he already knows what to do.