Mega Millions drawing for August 30, 2022: See all the winning prizes sold in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $153 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio.

The Ohio Lottery says there were 15,671 different winning tickets sold in the state with varying prizes as listed below…

$1,500 prize: 5 winners

$600 prize: 10 winners

$500 prize: 2 winners

$200 prize: 16 winners

$30 prize: 295 winners

$12 prize: 1,216 winners

$10 prize: 762 winners

$6 prize: 2,994 winners

$4 prize: 2,982 winners

$2 prize: 7,389 winners

The winning numbers were 2, 38, 55, 57, 65 and Mega Ball 17. The Megaplier was 3.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $169 million, which features a cash option worth $95.4 million. The next drawing will take place on Friday, Sept. 2 at 11 p.m.

Mega Millions lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket are listed at one in 12,607,306.

Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous Mega Millions drawings. Those winners include...

