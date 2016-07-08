History of Mega Millions lottery in Ohio: See where the biggest winning tickets were sold since 2002

The first Mega Millions jackpot winner in Ohio was a woman from South Euclid who hit the top prize on Dec. 30, 2003.

Feeling lucky? You could be just six numbers away from becoming a billionaire!

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $1.025 billion for the next drawing on Friday, July 29 -- and the top prize money could grow even more before the numbers are officially pulled at 11 p.m.

The jackpot swelled above $1 billion earlier this week -- marking the third-largest lottery prize of all time -- after nobody matched all five numbers with the Mega Ball during Tuesday night’s drawing. Ohio had two big winners, though, with tickets worth $3 million and $1 million.

Looking back, Ohio has actually hit a handful of Mega Millions jackpots since the game first began in the state more than 20 years ago. Below are some important dates that highlight big moments in the history of Mega Millions in the Buckeye State as outlined by the Ohio Lottery...

Ohio sells its first Mega Millions ticket. May 17, 2002: First Mega Millions drawing in Ohio.

Ohio crowns its first Mega Millions jackpot winner as Rebecca Jemison of South Euclid wins $162 million. March 2, 2004: The second Mega Millions jackpot winner from Ohio – Eric Maxwell of Dayton – hits $20 million.

Megaplier is introduced to the Mega Millions game, which offers winners the ability to enhance their potential prize money by betting $1 extra. Jan. 18, 2011: The first Mega Millions drawing with Megaplier in Ohio takes place.

The Mega Millions jackpot sets a new world record at $656 million. Although that prize went to three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland, the Ohio Lottery says 10 winners hit the second-tier prize worth $250,000. Oct. 23, 2017: Mega Millions hits a record-shattering jackpot of $1.537 billion with a $1 million winning ticket sold at Bee Gee’s Minit Market in Kettering. The epic jackpot was claimed by a winner in South Carolina.

July 26, 2022: The Mega Millions jackpot hits $830 million, but nobody wins the top prize. Two winning tickets sold in Ohio, however, hit big money at $3 million and $1 million.

