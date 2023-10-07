Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for the $350 million jackpot on October 6, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

The lucky Mega Millions numbers for the Friday night drawing were 12, 24, 46, 57, 66 and Mega Ball 22.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody in Ohio hit the $350 million jackpot in the latest Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of smaller prizes won throughout the state.

Those prizes are listed as follows...

$10,000 prize: 1 winner

$1,500 prize: 7 winners

$600 prize: 17 winners

$500 prize: 9 winners

$200 prize: 35 winners

$30 prize: 732 winners

$12 prize: 2,547 winners

$10 prize: 1,520 winners

$6 prize: 6,133 winners

$4 prize: 5,357 winners

$2 prize: 13,391 winners

The lucky Mega Millions numbers for the Friday night drawing were 12, 24, 45, 57, 66 and Mega Ball 22. The Megaplier option was 3x. The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Texas.

The Mega Millions jackpot now resets to $20 million, with a cash option worth $8.7 million. The next drawing will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 11 p.m.

