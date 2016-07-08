Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1.28 billion: Here's the last time you can buy a ticket before tonight's drawing

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST on Friday, July 29. Good luck!

CLEVELAND — What would you do with more than $1 billion?

It could soon be a reality as the Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $1.28 billion -- up from $1.1 billion -- for the next drawing on Friday, July 29.

The lucky lottery winner could be you!

But when is the deadline to buy tickets before Friday night's drawing? What’s the cash option if you win? What are the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot? We break down everything you need to know by answering these top questions and more below…

What is the last time I can buy a Mega Millions ticket for the drawing?

Sales close at 10:45 p.m. EST on Friday, July 29.

What time is the next Mega Millions drawing?

11 p.m. EST on Friday, July 29.

What is the jackpot?

$1.28 billion, which is the second-largest prize in history.

What is the cash option?

If the winner chooses, they can select a lump sum cash option of $747.2 million (before taxes).

What if nobody hits the jackpot?

The prize money will increase once again – potentially to record-breaking territory – before the next drawing on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

How much are Mega Millions tickets?

Each Mega Millions ticket costs $2. You can also add the Megaplier option, which gives the chance at larger secondary prizes, for an additional $1 per ticket.

How many numbers are there?

The game consists of white balls numbered from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Balls are numbered from 1 to 25.

Can I pick my own numbers?

Yes. There’s also an option for the machine to auto-pick for you.

What are the odds of winning the jackpot?

Jackpot (matching all five numbers with the Mega Ball): One in 302,575,350

What are the other prizes?

Mega Millions officials say there are nine ways to win money that range from the jackpot to just $2. Here are highlights of those odds:

$1 million prize (matching all five numbers, but missing the Mega Ball): One in 12,607,306

$10,000 prize (matching four numbers with the Mega Ball): One in 931,001

$500 prize (matching four numbers, but missing the Mega Ball): One in 38,792

$200 prize (matching three numbers with the Mega Ball): One in 14,547

$10 prize (matching three numbers): One in 606

$10 prize (matching two numbers with the Mega Ball): One in 693

$4 prize (matching one number with the Mega Ball): One in 89

$2 prize (matching the Mega Ball): One in 37

What are the lucky numbers pulled in the most recent Mega Millions drawings?

Here’s a look at winning numbers from the last 10 drawings…

July 26, 2022: 7, 29, 60, 63, 66 with Mega Ball 15

7, 29, 60, 63, 66 with Mega Ball 15 July 22, 2022: 14, 40, 60, 64, 66 with Mega Ball 16

14, 40, 60, 64, 66 with Mega Ball 16 July 19, 2022: 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 with Mega Ball 25

2, 31, 32, 37, 70 with Mega Ball 25 July 15, 2022: 8, 20, 26, 53, 64 with Mega Ball 15

8, 20, 26, 53, 64 with Mega Ball 15 July 12, 2022: 4, 7, 10, 45, 64 with Mega Ball 12

4, 7, 10, 45, 64 with Mega Ball 12 July 8, 2022: 20, 36, 61, 62, 69 with Mega Ball 20

20, 36, 61, 62, 69 with Mega Ball 20 July 5, 2022: 27, 31, 50, 51, 61 with Mega Ball 21

27, 31, 50, 51, 61 with Mega Ball 21 July 1, 2022: 1, 27, 29, 38, 62 with Mega Ball 12

1, 27, 29, 38, 62 with Mega Ball 12 June 28, 2022: 7, 12, 21, 43, 55 with Mega Ball 11

7, 12, 21, 43, 55 with Mega Ball 11 June 24, 2022: 1, 7, 11, 25, 56 with Mega Ball 14

What are the biggest Mega Millions jackpots of all time?

Here's a look back at the biggest Mega Millions jackpots in U.S. history...