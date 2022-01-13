3News' Stephanie Haney engages in a social experiment to track Powerball winnings versus expenses over the next year, in hopes of making a dent in her student loans

CLEVELAND — What do student loans, New Year's resolutions and the Powerball lottery have in common?

In addition to being at the forefront of the nation's current conversation, these ideas are all part of my latest social experiment. Before I explain that part of it, here's a snapshot of where we are right now.

Right now, federal student loan payments are on hold through May because of the global pandemic, and there are calls for President Joe Biden to make good on his promise to cancel significant portions of these debts for millions of Americans. This comes at the beginning of a new year, when people all over the world are resolving to take all sorts of action over the next 12 months to better their lives, and last week, two winning tickets split one of the top 10 Powerball jackpot prizes of all time, at $632.6 million.

It was while having a conversation about those Powerball winnings on WKYC's 5 P.M. television show, What's New, at the end of my Clicking in Cleveland segment that I wondered out loud with hosts Jay Crawford and Betsy Kling how much those winners had to spend over the course of their lives on Powerball tickets in order to win those prizes.

And that's when an idea was born. Not only did I want to try to win the Powerball lottery, I wanted to do it to try to pay off my crippling student loan debt.

Like so many of you, I am among the the millions of Americans with significant student loans hanging over my head. According to the Education Data Initiative, the total outstanding federal student loan debt load is $1.59 trillion. 43.2 million people hold an average of $39,351 each in both federal and private student loans, and approximately 42.9 million Americans with federal student loan debt each owe an average $37,105 for their federal loans, alone.

Anybody else feel like you have to go to extreme lengths to have a prayer of paying off your student loans? It’s my #NewYearsResolution so I’m trying something. I’m playing the Powerball once per week for the next year and charting winnings vs expenses. Let’s see if it pays off! pic.twitter.com/qoIRer4dFm — Stephanie Haney (@_StephanieHaney) January 12, 2022

I won't bore you with the details, but after paying for an undergraduate degree, law school, and taking a full year off of work to get my Masters degree in journalism, my student loan debt is well above that national average, at a healthy six figure sum. You can see why the thought of benefitting from a windfall to pay this debt down is very appealing. (My other strategies include tweeting at Elon Musk in the hopes that he'll drive up the value of my 200 dogecoin investment, or just pay them off himself when he sees a tweet that I tag him in and he feels bad for me.)

Yes, I am serious about my new year's resolution to try to put a dent in my student loans this year. And yes, I am also serious that my strategy is for my 200 #dogecoin investment to take off. I don't know why, but I feel like @elonmusk can make that happen. 🐕🚀🌙 — Stephanie Haney (@_StephanieHaney) January 4, 2022

I’ve weighed my options, and the Powerball seems the most likely, so here’s what I am going to do. (I'm not alone, by the way. Many of you have told me on social media that you are doing the same thing in different ways, in hopes of paying off your student loans! Just read the comments on this Instagram post for proof.)

Every week this year starting this week I am going to buy a single $2 Powerball ticket for the Wednesday drawing. I’ve looked into the likelihood of winning based on choosing your own numbers versus the "quick pick" auto-select option, and while the odds of winning don't change, I've read that the odds of having to split a winning prize are less with randomly selected numbers, so I’m going to go with quick pick every time. (The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. Yes, I have better odds of being struck by lightning or getting killed by a shark, but you don't get paid for those things, so here we are.)

I will also always get the $1 prize multiplier option, which multiplies your winnings if you win anything other than the jackpot. Under these parameters, I am going to spend $3 per week, for a total investment of $156, and track my winnings against my investment for one year.

For comparison, I'll also check on how a $156 investment in each Bitcoin, dogecoin, and Apple stock made on January 13 would fare over the same period of time.

I'll be documenting this on social media along the way, and here in this article. From time to time, we'll also check in on What's New and see how this social experiment is going.

Here's how it's going so far:

Week 1: Powerball drawing on Wednesday, January 12

So far, no luck! I bought my first Powerball ticket from Sun Valley Beverage on West 25th Street in Ohio City, and I didn't match a single number. Not even the Powerball. This is off to a rocky start, but I am undeterred!

Powerball jackpot: $38 million

Powerball expenses: $3

Powerball winnings: $0

Net Powerball proceeds: -$3

Here's what I would have been able to get with $156 in each of Bitcoin, dogecoin, and Apple stock at 12:30 pm Eastern on January 13:

Bitcoin: 0.000023BTC

Dogecoin: 952.79 DOGE

Apple stock: less than 1 share, at $173.76 per share

(Since you can't buy partial stocks, from this point forward I'll compare the value of 1 share of Apple stock over the next year.)

Week 1 results are in… and NO DICE people! I didn’t match a single #Powerball lottery number! But I am undeterred! Read more about what I’m doing here on @wkyc : https://t.co/AGnuX93V3b pic.twitter.com/FgNnJJlSsZ — Stephanie Haney (@_StephanieHaney) January 13, 2022