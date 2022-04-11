This huge lottery prize comes as the Powerball jackpot is at a record-breaking $1.9 billion.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a big lottery winner in Marysville after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716. The lucky numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34 and 42. The kicker was 099841.

Since the jackpot was just won, the top prize now stands at $1 million for the next drawing at 7:05 p.m. Monday. Ohio Lottery officials say the odds of winning the big prize are one in 13,983,816.

This massive lottery win comes as the nation is closely watching the Powerball game, which currently features a monstrous $1.9 billion jackpot for the next drawing -- the largest lottery prize in history. The odds of winning that jackpot, however, are extraordinarily slim at one in 292,201,338.

Additionally, two hit the Rolling Cash 5 jackpot of $131,500. Those tickets were sold at the Circle K on Hall Road in Columbus and TNT Pit Stop in Middleport.

Ohio has recently seen some big winners in previous lottery drawings. Those winners include: