Looking at police chase protocols as pursuits become more common

Police officials report multiple police chase incidents in the last few weeks.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Toledo police officials said a chase led to the death of a bystander walking down the street just a few days ago. Then there was another chase Tuesday morning on Airport Highway, and WTOL 11 is working to find out if anyone was injured.

Lucas County Sheriff officials said they've also had two chases in the last two weeks.

Over in Rossford, Police Chief Todd Kitzler said his department chased two drivers just Monday night.

"One was just a minor one and the other one was a stolen vehicle that we chased and apprehended the people after they crashed in Cygnet or around Cygnet on I-75," Kitzler said.

That's about a 20-mile chase. One of the suspects was taken to the hospital, but is okay.

For an officer to decide to chase a vehicle, Kitzler said there are some things to consider.

"The seriousness of the offense that you're chasing the person for, the weather and the area that you're going to pursue through," Kitzler said.

According to the Rossford Police Department policy for pursuits, officers should stop chasing if they lose sight of the suspect, or go into an area that could have a lot of foot traffic--a school zone, for example.

Kitzler said their practice is pretty standard for a department but the hope is for people to just stop when they see flashing red and blue lights.

"You're only endangering yourself, innocent people out on the roads and the officer. It's never a good idea to run from police in a vehicle," Kitzler added.