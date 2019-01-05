ASHTABULA, Ohio — A lockdown situation is over at Kent State University's Ashtabula campus.

School officials announced the lockdown was lifted at 9:31 a.m. Wednesday.

"All campus classes and operations are resuming as scheduled," according to tweet from the school. "Thank you for your patience and cooperation."

When the lockdown was issued at 8:35 a.m., school officials posted the following alert: “Please wait for further updates before traveling to campus."

Spokesperson Eric Mansfield tells WKYC that police advised the lockdown as a safety precaution after a loud noise was heard a few blocks away from campus.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department says other nearby schools were also on lockdown as a precaution after an officer "heard gunshots in the area."